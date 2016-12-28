Nasdaq ends at record, but 20,000 remains elusive for the Dow

Source: MarketWatch

"U.S. stocks rose in a thinly traded session on Tuesday, with the Nasdaq hitting its latest in a series of records as the market's recent upward bias continued, helped by a gain in technology shares. The 20,000 milestone, meanwhile, remained elusive for the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which came within 20 points of the psychologically important level only to give up most of the day's gains. Overall, stocks saw a broad but slight advance, with all but two of the S&P 500's 11 primary sectors higher on the day." (12/27/16)

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/wall-street-stocks-set-for-a-postholiday-struggle-retailers-in-focus-2016-12-27