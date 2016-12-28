Fundraiser update, 12/28/16
Thanks to JM and KA/PW for their contributions yesterday totaling $150 and bringing our year-end fundraiser total to $1,610.50 against our goal (by December 31) of $5,000!
We're nearly 1/3 of the way to goal … but with less than four days to go. Can you help us get there? Point your web browser at …
http://rationalreview.com/support-rrnd
… and send YOUR contribution to the freedom movement's daily newspaper!
Yours in liberty,
Tom Knapp
Publisher
Rational Review News Digest / Freedom News Daily