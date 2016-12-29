Want crime to go down? Abolish the local police

Source: Libertarian Institute

by William Norman Grigg

"Bunker Hill, Indiana, is a village of 900 people. It has not been consumed by the maelstrom of criminal violence that — we are told — would descend on any community even briefly deprived of the divine protection offered by a police department. The village obviously didn't need the department it had until December 12, when the Town Marshal and his four reserve deputies walked off the job to protest decisions by the town board." (12/27/16)

https://www.libertarianinstitute.org/articles/will/want-crime-go-abolish-local-police/