Get your kids out of the "school-to-prison pipeline"

Source: Pro Libertate

by William Norman Grigg

"Ever and always alert to new and inventive ways to turn innocent people into fodder for the State's carceral apparatus, the Missouri state legislature enacted a measure that will treat teenage altercations as felonies if they occur either on school grounds or between public school inmates in transit to or from their local mind laundry. … Yes, even grade school students or kindergartners will face the prospect of being detained, handcuffed, and charged with an offense that could lead to a prison term of up to seven years. Rational people would never inflict such grotesque punishments, of course, but as Springfield resident Gavin Devic can attest, rational people are not at the helm of the Show-Me State's educational soviet." (12/27/16)

http://freedominourtime.blogspot.com/2016/12/get-your-kids-out-of-school-to-prison.html