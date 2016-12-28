New year good time for reflection

Source: Eastern New Mexico News

by Kent McManigal

"Although the start of a new year is completely arbitrary, it's still a good time to reflect on the past year, and look toward the future. Of course, any day is a perfect day for doing so. Just remember: It's easy to look at the past and see only the good, or only the bad. Every year holds both, just as does every era in history." (12/28/16)

