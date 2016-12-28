DRM vs. civil liberties: 2016 in review

Source: Electronic Frontier Foundation

by Kit Walsh

"Imagine a world where your Internet-connected car locks you in at the behest of its manufacturer — or the police. Where your media devices only let you consume mass media, not remix it to publish a counter-narrative or viral meme. Where your phone is designed to report on your movements and communications. Where your kid's toy tells them it's their friend, then talks about how much it loves sponsored products and transmits everything it hears in your home back to its manufacturer. Where your phone stops working if the police or the manufacturer ask it to. Where these backdoors are vulnerable to hacking, so anyone with the right resources can take advantage of them. Now imagine that you could configure your devices to be loyal to you, to stop snitching, to run video publishing software, and to be more secure against hacking, except that the law forbids looking at the code or modifying it. It shouldn't be hard to imagine. These examples are real and the law in question is Section 1201 of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act." (12/27/16)

https://www.eff.org/deeplinks/2016/12/drm-vs-civil-liberties-2016