Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Earlier this month, Mike Deeson, an investigative reporter with WTSP 10 News, Tampa Bay's CBS affiliate, exposed Mayor Bob Buckhorn's open violation of the city charter's requirement that all department heads must be city residents. Buckhorn hired Sonja Little, now the city's highest paid employee, to serve as his Chief Financial officer, and admits on camera that he promised her she would not have to move into the city. 'The question is,' the mayor explained, 'do you want talent or do you really make the residency — she's only about a mile away from the city border — the issue?' Buckhorn answers his own question, 'I would rather have talent' … than follow the law." (12/28/16)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2016/12/28/rules-for-rulers/