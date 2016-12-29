Gracian's aphorism #157: Do not be deceived in people

Source: WendyMcElroy.com

Wendy McElroy

"Gracian emphasizes a correct knowledge of other people because it is the key to understanding their motivations, which allows you to protect yourself against their actions. Many if not most people accept others at face value and so they are shocked to discover scandals about prominent figures or next-door neighbors. But few events or people can be properly judged by their surfaces even when that surface is not misleading, as it often is. The reality is almost always different than the appearance, even when one does not contradict the other. For example, a man may be fair on the surface but his fairness may be motivated by wanting something from you. That doesn't mean he is an unfair man but it should raise questions about how you will be treated once his desire is satisfied." (12/28/16)

http://www.wendymcelroy.com/news.php?extend.7619