Cop justice NYPD style

Source: Authority!

by Timothy J Taylor

"Consider this recent video showing Sgt. Eliezer Pabon of the New York Police Department shoving a handcuffed defenseless 14-year-old boy with his back to him against and through a plate glass window. It shattered very nearly killing the kid who underwent 4 hours of surgery to remove shards of glass from his lung and near his heart. Apparently, the 89 pound teenager said something to the cop that he didn't like. Sgt. Pabon was found guilty by the department for using excessive force …. Did he have to go to trial? Did he have to go to prison? Well, of course not. His superiors had requested that he be docked 30 days' vacation. The Commissioner instead decided to dock him only five days." (12/28/16)

