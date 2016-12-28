OH: Kasich vetoes bill making renewable mandates optional

Source: WFMJ News

"Ohio Gov. John Kasich has vetoed a bill that would have made compliance with the state's renewable energy mandates optional for the next three years. Barring a legislative override, the Republican governor's action Tuesday on the energy measure will resume benchmarks established in 2008 that were gradually increasing electric utilities' use of alternative energy sources such as wind and solar power." (12/28/16)

http://www.wfmj.com/story/34139571/ohio-governor-vetoes-bill-making-renewable-mandates-optional