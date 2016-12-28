OR: Regime outlaws "sky lanterns"

Source: KTVZ 21 News

"As of Jan. 1, sky lanterns — also known as aerial luminaries, Chinese lanterns, mini hot air balloons, UFO balloons or wish lanterns – will be illegal to release into Oregon airspace, due to the fire danger they pose, the state Fire Marshal's Office advised Tuesday. A sky lantern is a paper sack suspended over a flame, usually from a small candle or other lit device. The hot air from the flame causes the balloon to rise into the air and be carried off by the wind." (12/27/16)

