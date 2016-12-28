Israel: Netanyahu blinks, postpones approval of new squats

Source: Washington Post

"Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu instructed the Jerusalem municipality on Wednesday to wait on approving new housing units in a bid to avoid further strain in U.S.-Israeli relations, a local official said. Jerusalem's Municipal Planning and Construction Committee had been scheduled to finalize construction plans for some 492 new homes in Jewish neighborhoods in East Jerusalem, despite a resolution approved Friday by the United Nations Security Council that views the settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem as having 'no legal validity' and as a barrier to achieving peace with the [Arab] Palestinians. … The latest move is a surprising turnabout by Netanyahu after days of attacks against President Obama and his advisers, who were accused of failing to protect Israel and 'colluding' with the [Arab] Palestinians to draft the resolution and push it to a vote." (12/28/16)

https://www.washingtonpost.com/world/israel-postpones-approval-of-new-settlement-construction-amid-spat-with-us/2016/12/28/a434ed00-ccd4-11e6-a747-d03044780a02_story.html