Lebanon: Hariri regime wins parliamentary confidence vote

"Lebanon's government headed by Prime Minister Saad Hariri won the parliamentary vote of confidence on Wednesday after it secured the approval of 87 out of 92 lawmakers who attended the vote session. … Hariri was tasked with forming the first government of President Michel Aoun's term, who was elected Lebanon's 13th President on October 31." (12/28/16)

