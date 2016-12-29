US surgeon general babbles nonsense about e-cigarettes

Source: Racine Journal Times

"The U.S. surgeon general says e-cigarettes are a public health threat to youth. In a new report, Surgeon General Vivek Murthy lists the dangers of e-cigarettes, and outlines strategies to help combat the problem of tobacco use among the nation's youth. Murthy says tobacco use is not safe in any form, including e-cigarettes. He adds that the rate of vaping among youth has increased at an alarming rate, and e-cigarettes may introduce young people to other tobacco products, possibly making them lifetime tobacco users." [editor's note: "Tobacco use" implies the use of, um, TOBACCO. Three guesses what you won't find in e-cigarettes? – TLK] (12/28/16)

http://journaltimes.com/lifestyles/health-med-fit/us-surgeon-general-says-e-cigarettes-are-health-threat-to/article_b7dd432d-39b4-5f2b-9bf1-73a62bf9e16a.html