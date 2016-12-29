Currency bans benefit Bitcoin and the like

Source: Cato Institute

by James A Dorn

"The evolution of private competing currencies, like bitcoin and M-Pesa, offer alternatives to government monopoly money, just as email offers a private alternative to the U.S. Postal Service. Those governments that seek to remove cash will erode trust and speed up the switch to parallel currencies, including cryptocurrencies. Markets expand choices; governments typically narrow them. That is the lesson from the current 'war on cash.'" (12/28/16)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/currency-bans-benefit-bitcoin