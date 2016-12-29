Currency bans benefit Bitcoin and the like

12/29/2016   Opinion   1 Comment

Source: Cato Institute
by James A Dorn

"The evolution of private competing currencies, like bitcoin and M-Pesa, offer alternatives to government monopoly money, just as email offers a private alternative to the U.S. Postal Service. Those governments that seek to remove cash will erode trust and speed up the switch to parallel currencies, including cryptocurrencies. Markets expand choices; governments typically narrow them. That is the lesson from the current 'war on cash.'" (12/28/16)

https://www.cato.org/publications/commentary/currency-bans-benefit-bitcoin

    Markets expand choices; governments typically narrow them.

    Free markets expand choices and human agency. All governments are unequivocally opposed to free markets. That's the lesson from the dawn of governments.

    Markets themselves can serve whatever end. Governments typically like to be controlling them. The US government particularly likes to be the top honcho in that regard.