Obama's Christmas gift to Trump: A Ministry of Truth

Source: Garrison Center

by Thomas L. Knapp

"On the Friday before Christmas — the kind of time politicians pick to do things they hope you won't notice — US president Barack Obama signed the 2017 National Defense Authorization Act. Along with the usual terrible, horrible, very bad, no good NDAA stuff (all the little mandates involved in continuing to operate the most irresponsibly bloated and expensive military machine on the planet), this NDAA included an ugly little Christmas gift for incoming president Donald Trump: The Countering Foreign Disinformation and Propaganda Act.

