Talk politics for ten seconds and I'll know where you get your news

Source: Freeman's Perspective

by Paul Rosenberg

"Pre-polarized websites, blogs, and social media channels have proliferated; it's now possible to enclose yourself in your chosen ideology, feasting on us/them opinions, highly-emotional public clashes, and the demonization of opponents. And it is a problem. But again, the problem is not so much that these things exist, but that so many people reward them. They want to be told how right they are. They want to see their enemies dismembered. The job of the Washington Post, if we're to be blunt about it, is to dismember the enemies of the 'right-thinking left.' It's the job of Rush Limbaugh to dismember the enemies of the 'righteous right.' (To Limbaugh's credit, he admits it.) The choice to limit ourselves to these sources, however, is our own." (12/28/16)

