Being reckless with nukes is a bi-partisan affair

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Carey Wedler

"Trump critics have long cautioned that the president-elect's impending administration will be a disaster, often referencing the potential for nuclear war. Trump can't be trusted with his hand on the nuclear button, many warn. On Friday, President-elect Donald Trump confirmed these fears when he tweeted in favor of expanding America's nuclear arsenal. … His recklessness contrasts starkly with Obama's seemingly reasoned approach. Earlier this year, Obama asserted that 'Of all the threats to global security and peace, the most dangerous is the proliferation and potential use of nuclear weapons.' But when Obama made those comments, he had already directly contradicted his own rhetoric against the destructive weaponry." (12/28/16)

