NV: Regime leaks thousands of medical marijuana dispensary applications

Source: ZDNet

"Nevada's state government website has leaked the personal data on over 11,700 applicants for dispensing medical marijuana in the state. Each application, eight pages in length, includes the person's full name, home address, citizenship, and even their weight and height, race, and eye and hair color. The applications also include the applicant's citizenship, their driving license number (where applicable), and social security number. … Security researcher Justin Shafer found the bug in the state's website portal, allowing anyone with the right web address to access and enumerate the thousands of applications." (12/28/16)

http://www.zdnet.com/article/nevada-leaks-personal-data-on-thousands-of-medical-marijuana-dispensary-applicants/