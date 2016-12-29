HI: Restaurant tells Trump voters to eat someplace else

Source: The Hill

"Cafe 8 1/2 in Honolulu, Hawaii, is facing harsh criticism for hanging a sign on its front door that tells voters who cast their ballot for President-elect Donald Trump to eat elsewhere. 'If you voted for Trump you cannot eat here! No Nazis,' reads the yellow sign, as reported by Fox News on Tuesday. … Restaurant founders Jali and Robert Warner said the establishment does not discriminate against Trump voters, when asked to comment about their decision to put up the sign. 'We don't put anything different [in] your food,' Jali Warner told Fox News. 'Robert just wants to express how much he doesn't like Trump." (12/28/16)

http://thehill.com/blogs/blog-briefing-room/news/311986-restaurant-tells-trump-voters-to-eat-someplace-else