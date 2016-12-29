Boy Scouts: You don't decide who you are, we and the state decide who you are

Source: Yahoo! News

"The Boy Scouts of America once again landed under the harsh glare of the media spotlight for their policies on LGBT children. Recently, a woman from New Jersey has been speaking to local media about how her transgender son was removed from his local Boy Scout troop because of his gender identity. Kristie Maldonado, of Secaucus, N.J., told the Record newspaper that none of the children in Cub Scout Pack 87 had a problem with her 8-year-old son's participation — but their parents did. … When contacted by Yahoo News, the Boy Scouts of America shared a statement from the director of communications, Effie Delimarkos, declaring that Joe does not meet the organization's requirements for eligibility. 'If needed, we defer to the information provided for an individual's birth certificate and their biological sex,' Delimarkos said." (12/28/16)

https://www.yahoo.com/news/boy-scouts-on-transgender-youths-we-defer-to-birth-certificates-175737451.html