IRS continues attack on Coinbase users' privacy

Source: Forbes

"The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has responded to a motion filed earlier this month by a Coinbase customer seeking to block the IRS from issuing a 'John Doe' summons on Coinbase, a company which facilitates transactions of digital currencies like Bitcoin and Ethereum. The IRS response, which was filed on December 27, 2016, asks the court to dismiss the motion and allow the tax agency to proceed with its 'John Doe' summons. The matter began in November following a formal request on behalf of the IRS to serve a 'John Doe' summons on all United States Coinbase customers who transferred convertible virtual currency from 2013 to 2015. A 'John Doe' summons is an order that does not specifically identify the person but rather identifies a person or ascertainable group or class by their activities." (12/28/16)

http://www.forbes.com/sites/kellyphillipserb/2016/12/28/irs-fires-back-in-coinbase-case-as-it-seeks-access-to-bitcoin-user-data/