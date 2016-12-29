Heartland Daily Podcast, 12/28/16

Source: Heartland Institute

"In today's edition of The Heartland Daily Podcast, Lindsey Stroud interviews John Dietz for another segment Voices of Vapers. The podcast series highlights individuals involved in the vaping community and brings attention to efforts to adjust the Food and Drug Administration's deeming regulations that permit e-cigarettes and vaping devices to be regulated as tobacco products. The new rules threaten this billion dollar industry and also hinder the progress of tobacco harm reduction as many vapers have only been able to quit smoking tobacco cigarettes because of these devices." [Flash audio] (12/28/16)

http://blog.heartland.org/2016/12/heartland-daily-podcast-voices-of-vapers-john-dietz-pennsylvanias-40-vaping-tax/