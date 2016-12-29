Source: Independent Institute

by Abigail R Hall Blanco

"Advocates of foreign intervention almost always ignore the knowledge problems pointed out by Hayek and Easterly. While it is impossible to obtain, let alone process, all the necessary information to make a foreign intervention successful, policymakers and others continuously call for intervention after intervention. The consequences of these actions are not trivial. For example, when arming the 'freedom fighters' in Afghanistan during the Soviet occupation, no one could foresee that those same people would form the Taliban. When the Obama administration successfully killed Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi, victory celebrations quickly turned into panic when the resulting power vacuum caused the country to descend into civil war and led to major regional instability. (See also U.S. interventions in Somalia, Iraq, and elsewhere for lots of other examples.)" (12/28/16)

http://blog.independent.org/2016/12/28/easterly-and-the-pitfalls-of-foreign-intervention/