Please stop the fear and loathing of 2017

Source: OpEdNews

by Ted Rall

"I admit it: it's hard to find empathy for the liberal Democrats who supported Hillary Clinton and are now shocked, shocked, shocked that That Horrible Man Donald Trump is about to become president. We lefties kept saying (and liberals kept scoffing) that Bernie would have beaten Trump; now that we've been proven right it's only natural to want to keep rubbing the Hillarites' faces in their abject wrongness. But what's the point? Empirical evidence can't convince a squishy liberal to move left. Liberals are congenitally attached to the big status quo, the capitalist system itself. Unlike leftists, liberals just want to reform capitalism into something less savage. This, of course, is impossible. Yet liberals' fears — of revolution, of violence, of the chance they'll lose their current status — block their ability to see the truth." (12/28/16)

http://www.opednews.com/articles/Please-Stop-the-Fear-and-L-by-Ted-Rall-Anti-trump_Democrats_Fear-As-Policy_Liberals-161228-365.html