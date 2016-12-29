How interest rates affect time preference — and vice versa

Source: Ludwig von Mises Institute

by Frank Shostak

"According to the writings of Carl Menger and Ludwig von Mises, the driving force of interest rate determination is individual's time preferences. What is this all about? As a rule, people assign a higher valuation to present goods versus future goods. This means that present goods are valued at a premium to future goods. This stems from the fact that a lender or an investor gives up some benefits at present. Hence, the essence of the phenomenon of interest is the cost that a lender or an investor endures." (12/28/16)

