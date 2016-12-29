Bad incentives

Source: Cafe Hayek

by Don Boudreaux

"I agree that Uncle Sam borrows excessively. But the problem with excessive government borrowing is excessive government borrowing. The problem isn't the creditors, for it isn't the creditors — be they from Beijing or Boston — who cause Uncle Sam's current expenditures to exceed its current revenues. It's possible — although I believe it to be ridiculously unlikely — that using trade restrictions to reduce the flow of dollars to China would so shrink the availability of credit on international markets that Uncle Sam would thereby be prompted to be more fiscally prudent. And such prudence would, indeed, be a real benefit. But it's far from clear that this benefit would outweigh the costs to American consumers of higher-priced and reduced-quality products at home, and of less access for American producers to foreign markets." (12/28/16)

