Source: A Geek With Guns

by Christopher Burg

"Social Security was sold as a safety net that would guarantee that retirees would have money even after they were no longer working. But like all government schemes, Social Security was just another mechanism to expropriate wealth from the people for the benefit of the State. The scheme was originally quite simple. Today's valued dollars would be taken by the State so it could use them as it pleased and then returned at a future date after inflation had devalued those dollars significantly. But the scheme quickly became more complicated. Since 1982 Social Security has been paying out more than it has been bringing in." (12/28/16)

https://blog.christopherburg.com/2016/12/28/just-a-slight-shortfall/