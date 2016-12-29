Russian, Turkish regimes accuse US regime of supporting "terrorist" groups vs. Syrian regime

Source: Al Jazeera

"Turkey and Russia have separately accused the United States of backing what they call 'terrorist groups' in Syria, on the same day they agreed to push for talks in Kazakhstan next month over the conflict. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday that he had evidence that US-led coalition forces give support to the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL, also known as ISIS) and Kurdish groups, namely the People's Protection Units (YPG) and the Democratic Union Party (PYD). … The US state department dismissed Erdogan's claims as 'ludicrous.'" (12/28/16)

http://www.aljazeera.com/news/2016/12/russia-turkey-syria-161228050019245.html