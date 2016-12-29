Source: US News & World Report

"Diabetes leads a list of just 20 diseases and conditions that account for more than half of all spending on health care in the United States, according to a new comprehensive financial analysis. U.S. spending on diabetes diagnosis and treatment totaled $101 billion in 2013, and has grown 36 times faster than spending on heart disease, the country's No. 1 cause of death, researchers reported." (12/28/16)

http://health.usnews.com/health-care/articles/2016-12-28/diabetes-takes-biggest-bite-out-of-us-health-care-spending