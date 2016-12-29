Free Talk Live, 12/28/16

Source: Free Talk Live

"Illegal BBQ Cited for Violations in Florida :: Food Service Regulations :: Feeding Homeless Crackdown :: Too much cannabis talk? :: Property Taxes :: Chinese Internet Regulations :: Social Security to Crackdown on Gun Owners? :: Mass to Drag Feet on Cannabis :: Trading with Enemy :: Duterte to Throw So-Called Corrupt Officials from Helicopter :: Speeding Tickets :: Libertarians on Welfare :: Jay's Deisel Spill :: Stock Market :: Israel :: Times Square Attempted Bomber :: Libertarians Flipping Back to Statism." [Flash audio or MP3] (12/28/16)

https://soundcloud.com/freetalklive/free-talk-live-2016-12-28