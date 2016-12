Source: Everything Voluntary

by Redblood Blackflag

"We never really 'leave' anarchy — states are just a product of superstition: a violent monopolist whose alleged purpose is to prevent at least violence, sometimes also monopoly. They violate anarchist principles, but they do not, in fact, 'stop anarchy.' That is, they do not 'control society,' there is no telling what people might do." (12/28/16)

http://everything-voluntary.com/true-political-spectrum