Never reason from an exchange rate change

Source: EconLog

by Scott Sumner

"Suppose I had a crystal ball and saw one year into the future. At that time, the Japanese yen and the Brazilian real had both depreciated by 15% in the foreign exchange market. What would that tell me? At one level, it doesn't tell me anything for standard 'never reason from a price change' reasons. On the other hand, I might make some educated guesses …" (12/28/16)

http://econlog.econlib.org/archives/2016/12/never_reason_fr_5.html