Source: Tenth Amendment Center

by Harold Pease

"On December 31, 2011, New Year's Eve, President Barack Obama signed into law the most constitutionally damaging law in American history, the National Defense Authorization Act of 2012. This New Year's Eve we note its 5th Anniversary. Previous annual appropriations bills funding national defense were mostly procedural but it was the addition of two sections, buried deep within the over 600 page document, that potentially gutted the Bill of Rights for American citizens thought by the President to be assisting the enemy, that so upset constitutionalists and libertarians." (12/28/16)

http://blog.tenthamendmentcenter.com/2016/12/fifth-anniversary-of-ndaa-indefinite-detention/