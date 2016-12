Source: Bitcoin.com

by Mike White

"Although it is on the cutting edge of technology bitcoin might be more closely aligned with nature than we think. This series of 3 articles compares how bitcoin and the legacy financial systems stack up against the laws of nature. In this first piece, we cover survival of the fittest, along with the concepts of CANI and being anti-fragile." (12/28/16)

https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-tapping-laws-nature-part-1/