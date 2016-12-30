Escalating the risky fight with Russia

Source: OpEdNews

by Robert Parry

"The neocons and their liberal-interventionist chums never seem to think through one of their 'regime change' schemes. It's enough that they wrote the plan down in some op-ed article or reached a consensus at a think-tank conference. After that, all there is to do is to generate the requisite propaganda, often accompanied by intelligence 'leaks' and maybe some heartbreaking photos of children, to rile up the American people so they can be easily herded into the next slaughterhouse. We've seen this pattern play out over and over again, from Iraq to Libya to Syria to Ukraine. You could even go back to the 1980s and the project for arming Afghanistan's mujahedeen and a collection of international jihadists led by Osama bin Laden, a project enthusiastically supported by both Republicans and Democrats. The one consistent in these bloody follies is that the neocon/liberal-hawk plans never work out as they were drawn up." (12/29/16)

