"Pro-Israel" hawks are no good for the US or Israel

Source: The American Conservative

by Daniel Larison

"There are many weak arguments against the recent Security Council resolution, but the claim that it 'sets back the cause of Middle East peace' stands out for its sheer bad faith. There is a broad international consensus that settlement-building in the occupied territories is both illegal and a barrier to a negotiated resolution of the conflict. No one who is genuinely interested in securing a negotiated resolution of the conflict thinks that continued settlement construction makes a peace agreement more likely. One of the main reasons for continued construction is to establish de facto control over most of the territory that has been occupied while leaving less and less land for the Palestinians so that it becomes impossible for them to have their own state. If that continues, it sets Israel up to rule over a stateless, subject people in perpetuity, and that will be a disaster for all involved." (12/29/16)

