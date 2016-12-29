North Carolina IS American democracy

Source: Unqualified Offerings

by Thoreau

"There's been much attention to a report arguing that North Carolina is not a democracy. I agree that NC is not a particularly good example of liberal, competitive democracy. However, democracy is not a singular concept; democracies exist along a spectrum of competitiveness, liberalism, etc. Illiberal democracy is not a new thing in America; ask any black person for further clarification. So we can't really take democracy as a binary thing." (12/28/16)

