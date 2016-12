Source: Common Sense

by Paul Jacob

"Most people have had to put up with democratic results they did not like. Are Democrats only now understanding this? To a degree, I sympathize. Which is why I want limits placed on government. Perhaps Democrats should have thought of this every time they cheered as their elected candidates increased presidential power. Did they not realize that someday they might lose?" (12/29/16)

http://thisiscommonsense.com/2016/12/29/democracy-oh-my/