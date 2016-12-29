Outbound border seizures

Source: Libertarian Institute

by David Hathaway

"When states cooperate, we all lose. The one saving feature of the Southwest Border is that Mexico has let people — and their stuff — cross freely into Mexico. Just walk across or drive across — ­up until now. The overarching empire now thinks that Mexico needs to up its game and more fully partake in the process of stealing from and crushing the humans." (12/28/16)

