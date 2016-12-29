Israel: AG orders criminal probe against Netanyahu

Source: Business Standard [India]

"Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be investigated in two unspecified matters involving him, as the country's attorney general has ordered a criminal probe against him. The Independent quoted a local channel, as saying that Netanyahu would be summoned to provide evidences following a nine month police inquiry into two unspecified matters. Police have reportedly been probing accusations of bribery and fraud against the Prime Minister." (12/29/16)

http://www.business-standard.com/article/news-ani/israel-s-ag-orders-criminal-probe-against-netanyahu-116122900840_1.html