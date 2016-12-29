China: Car bomb kills four at Communist Party compound

Source: United Press International

"Five people are dead — four killed by Chinese authorities — after a car bomb was detonated in a Communist Party compound in the western part of China Thursday afternoon. A car was driven into the government compound in the Xinjiang region of China on Thursday, killing one and injuring three in a blast set off by four men who were killed by police after they detonated a homemade explosive device. The explosion is the latest unrest in Xinjiang, a majority Muslim area of China, which has sustained several terror attacks in the last few years. While China blames outside interlopers and Muslim extremists for the attacks, experts say repressive policies in the region and the rest of the country are really to blame." (12/29/16)

