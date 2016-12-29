Source: CTV [Canada]

"In a patent filed with the USPTO, Amazon reveals its plans to develop an 'airborne fulfillment center' for its future delivery drones. Filed in April, the patent was only discovered by a technology analyst at CB Insights on Dec. 28. It shows Amazon's next drone-delivery steps, just two weeks after it announced its first successful Prime Air mission. The 'airborne fulfillment center' (AFC) or 'airship,' which could float at around 45,000 feet (13.7 kilometers) above sea level, would act as a warehouse for Amazon's drones, with 'shuttles' used to restock the mother ship with supplies, fuel, and even employees." (12/29/16)

http://www.ctvnews.ca/business/amazon-files-patent-for-floating-blimp-warehouse-1.3220580