So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast, 12/29/16

"A precipitous decline in the percentage of schools maintaining severely restrictive speech codes. A proliferation of bias response teams. 'Security fee' or 'speech tax?' Donald Trump. Milo Yiannopoulos. Penis drawings. These topics and more are covered in So to Speak: The Free Speech Podcast's recap of the fall 2016 semester, featuring FIRE vice presidents Samantha Harris and Will Creeley." [Flash audio or MP3] (12/29/16)

