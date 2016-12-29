Source: Independent Institute

by Randal Holcombe

"In the bitter aftermath of the 2016 presidential election, Progressives are lamenting Donald Trump's victory over self-described Progressive Hillary Clinton. Trump's victory places him in a position of being able to use the power of the presidency to impose his anti-Progressive agenda, displacing the more enlightened Progressive agenda that Clinton would have pursued. The irony is that the power of the presidency that Trump will assume is the result of more than a century of Progressive reforms that have given the government increasing control over people's lives. Progressivism began in the late 1800s with the explicit idea that a proper role of government is to favor some at the expense of others." (12/29/16)

http://blog.independent.org/2016/12/29/donald-trump-product-of-progressivism/