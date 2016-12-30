Source: Liberty Blitzkrieg

by Michael Krieger

"After coming under attack, the alternative media successfully appropriated and reassigned the now ubiquitous term 'fake news' to a variety of disingenuous mainstream media outlets. The corporate media is not too happy about this, and it's doing what it does best (aside from cheerleading for war); it's whining about it to its readers. Nothing more perfectly highlights the mainstream media's instinctual response to complain than an article published on Christmas Day in The New York Times, which reinvents history by claiming alternative media is to blame for turning 'fake news' into an overly expansive and thus meaningless term." (12/29/16)

https://libertyblitzkrieg.com/2016/12/29/mainstream-media-is-now-whining-about-the-fake-news-hysteria-it-created/