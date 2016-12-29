Your shower is lame, your dishwasher doesn't work, and your clothes are dirty

Source: Foundation for Economic Education

by Jeffrey Tucker

"Even I, who have been writing about terrible American showers for 10 years, was shocked with delight at the shower in Brazil. Now, here we have a socialist country and an entire population that grouses about how hard it is to get ahead. And yet, step into the shower and you have a glorious capitalist experience. Hot water, really hot, pours down on you like a mighty and unending waterfall, sort of like it used to sea to shining sea. At least the socialists in Brazil knew better than to destroy such an essential of civilized life. But here we've forgotten. We have long lived with regulated showers, plugged up with a stopper imposed by government controls imposed in 1992." (12/29/16)

https://fee.org/articles/your-shower-is-lame-you-dishwasher-doesn-t-work-and-your-clothes-are-dirty/