US relations with China, mixing cooperation with competition

Source: National Center for Policy Analysis

by Doug Bandow

"There is no more important bilateral relationship than that between the United States and China. Yet the Congressional Research Service warns that ties have 'become increasingly complex and often fraught with tension.' Relations appear likely to become even more fractious with the election of Donald Trump as president. Every four years the People's Republic of China (PRC) becomes a presidential election issue, but Americans deserve a better explanation of the importance of U.S.-China political and economic relations than candidates' sound-bytes." [summary — full paper available as PDF download] (12/28/16)

