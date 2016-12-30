King Congress the cowardly

Source: The Price of Liberty

by Nathan Barton

"Following the lead of the Articles of Confederation, the US Constitution of 1787 saw Congress as being the dominant branch of the federal government; at a minimum first among equals. Its power was much greater than that of the other two branches, and indeed it exercised a great amount of power over both the President and his staff, the Supreme Court and all its lower courts. But the history of American government is (among other things) a study of the steady decline of the power of Congress (together with the decline in the power and sovereignty of the States). As the states surrendered more and more control to the FedGov, so Congress surrendered more and more of its power to the Supreme Court (and all the other courts) and especially to the Executive Branch." (12/29/16)

