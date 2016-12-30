Why nobody needs to freak out over the North Pole's higher temps right now

Source: Heartland Institute

by H Sterling Burnett

"Much has been made about the well-above-average temperatures the Great White North has experienced this year and during the winter of 2015. For example, The Washington Post ran a story on December 20 titled 'Pre-Christmas melt? North Pole forecast to warm 50 degrees above normal Thursday.' Undoubtedly, the most vocal and least careful proponents of the theory that human use of fossil fuels is causing climate change will seize on this isolated fact as proof anthropogenic climate change is occurring." (12/29/16)

http://blog.heartland.org/2016/12/why-nobody-needs-to-freak-out-over-the-north-poles-higher-temps-right-now/